Wolfsburger Grafite für Pokalspiel fit

Bundesligist VfL Wolfsburg kann am Mittwoch (19.00 Uhr/Sky) im DFB-Pokal-Achtelfinale gegen den Zweitligisten Energie Cottbus wieder auf Grafite zurückgreifen. Der Brasilianer hat einen Muskelfaserriss im Oberschenkel auskuriert. Allerdings überzeugte zuletzt Mario Mandzukic gegen 1899 Hoffenheim (2:2) im Angriff an der Seite von Edin Dzeko, Trainer Steve McClaren hat die Qual der Wahl.

Im Mittelfeld dürfte der wiedergenesene Josue Alexander Madlung aus der Startelf verdrängen, Thomas Kahlenberg könnte den zuletzt schwachen Makoto Hasebe ersetzen. Für Nationalspieler Arne Friedrich kommt ein Einsatz von Beginn an wohl noch zu früh.

Für Cottbus hat der Wiederaufstieg in die Bundesliga Priorität, der Pokal ist nur die Kür. Trainer Claus-Dieter Wollitz muss weiter auf Daniel Adlung, Rok Kronaveter und Dennis Sörensen verzichten. Der Brasilianer Roger steht nach seiner Gelb-Sperre in der Liga wieder zur Verfügung und könnte für Jiayi Shao oder Marco Kurth in die Startformation rücken.