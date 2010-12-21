Voss-Tecklenburg plädiert für Saisonverlängerung

Die Trainerin des Frauenfußball-Bundesligisten FCR Duisburg, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, hat sich angesichts der wetterbedingten Neuansetzungen für eine Verlängerung der Vor-WM-Saison ausgesprochen. "Die Saison muss um einen Monat verlängert werden. Dann werden wir zwischendurch sicher auch einen Termin für einen DFB-Lehrgang finden", sagte die ehemalige Nationalspielerin.

Der Pokalsieger aus Duisburg muss nach den Spielabsagen der vergangenen Wochen nun ab dem 29. Januar binnen acht Tagen drei Auswärtsspiele, darunter das Pokal-Viertelfinale, bestreiten. "Und dabei noch durch die halbe Republik reisen", sagte Voss-Tecklenburg: "Wie sollen wir da noch ordentlich trainieren oder regenerieren? Hier müssen alle Beteiligten aufpassen, dass keine Wettbewerbsverzerrung entsteht."

Diese drohende "Extrembelastung" der Nationalspielerinnen sei aus ihrer Sicht auch "keine optimale Vorbereitung auf die WM" (26. Juni bis 17. Juli 2011) in Deutschland, so Voss-Tecklenburg. Aus Rücksicht auf die WM-Vorbereitung der Welt- und Europameisterinnen war die Frauen-Bundesligasaison 2010/2011 verkürzt worden.

Der letzte Liga-Spieltag soll planmäßig bereits am 13. März 2011 über die Bühne gehen. Nach dem Pokalfinale am 26. März versammelt DFB-Trainerin Silvia Neid am 11. April ihre Schützlinge zum ersten von sieben Lehrgängen und eröffnet damit die rund zweimonatige unmittelbare Vorbereitung auf die Mission Titelverteidigung bei der Heim-WM.