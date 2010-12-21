Van Nistelrooy lässt Zukunft beim HSV weiter offen

Der Torjäger war im vergangenen Januar von Real Madrid zum HSV gewechselt und erzielte in bisher 25 Bundesligaspielen zehn Treffer. In der vergangenen Hinrunde war van Nistelrooy immer wieder von Verletzungen gestoppt worden und zählte zuletzt nicht mehr uneingeschränkt zum Stammpersonal von Trainer Armin Veh.

Stürmerstar Ruud van Nistelrooy hat seinen Verbleib beim Bundesligisten Hamburger SV über das Ende der laufenden Saison hinaus weiter offengelassen. "Es wird eine Bauchentscheidung sein. Irgendwann während der Rückrunde passiert es", sagte der niederländische Nationalspieler der Bild-Zeitung. Zugleich wies van Nistelrooy Spekulationen über einen möglichen Abschied schon in der Winterpause zurück.

