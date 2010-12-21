Union Berlin plant ohne Polenz und Sahin

Zweitligist Union Berlin hat seinen Spielern Jerome Polenz und Kenan Sahin die Freigabe erteilt. Beide spielen in den Planungen von Trainer Uwe Neuhaus keine Rolle mehr. "Menschlich tun solche Entscheidungen natürlich weh", sagte Teammanager Christian Beeck, "aber sie sind sportlich zwingend notwendig."

Der 24 Jahre alte Verteidiger Polenz war erst zur laufenden Saison von Alemannia Aachen an die Spree gewechselt. Genau wie sein zwei Jahre älterer Mannschaftskollege, der seit 2009 für die "Eisernen" stürmt, kam er in der abgelaufenen Hinrunde nur sechsmal zum Einsatz. Beide Spieler können den Verein noch in der Winterpause verlassen.