Schweinsteiger weiter fraglich

Beim VfB muss Trainer Bruno Labbadia auf Timo Gebhart verzichten. Der Mittelfeldspieler erlitt am Sonntag im Ligaspiel gegen die Bayern, das der deutsche Rekordmeister mit 5:3 für sich entschieden hatte, einen Außenbandriss im rechten Sprunggelenk. Er muss drei Wochen pausieren.

Lob gab es von van Gaal am Dienstag für Robben, der seit der Weltmeisterschaft in Südafrika nicht mehr für die Bayern aufgelaufen ist. "Er trainiert sehr gut und ist sehr heiß auf seine Rückkehr", sagte van Gaal über den niederländischen Nationalspieler, der bei einem positiven Heilungsverlauf zum Rückrundenstart gegen den VfL Wolfsburg zumindest zu einem "20- bis 30-minütigen Kurzeinsatz" kommen könnte.

Der Einsatz des Nationalspielers Bastian Schweinsteiger von Bayern München im DFB-Pokal-Achtelfinale beim VfB Stuttgart am Mittwoch (20.30 Uhr/ZDF und Sky) ist weiter fraglich. Schweinsteiger wird immer noch von den Folgen einer Grippe geplagt. Nach einem leichten Fahrradtraining am Montag habe sich der 26-Jährige nicht gut gefühlt, sagte Trainer Louis van Gaal. Schweinsteiger wird aber diesmal auf jeden Fall mit nach Stuttgart fahren, ebenso der zuletzt erkrankte Andreas Ottl.

