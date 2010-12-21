Rummenigge: Nichts klar mit Gustavo

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hat bestritten, dass ein Wechsel des Brasilianers Luiz Gustavo von 1899 Hoffenheim zum Rekordmeister Bayern München bereits perfekt ist. "Es gab ein Gespräch, das kann ich bestätigen - aber eine Entscheidung ist noch nicht gefallen", sagte der Vorstandsvorsitzende des FC Bayern in einem Interview mit dem Münchner Merkur (Mittwoch-Ausgabe).

Rummenigge erklärte, dass er von den Aussagen des Hoffenheimer Mäzens Dietmar Hopp "etwas überrascht" sei. Hopp hatte gesagt, es sei "sonnenklar", dass Luiz Gustavo nach der Saison zu den Bayern wechseln werde. Der 1899-Mäzen zog sogar einen Transfer im Winter in Betracht. Dies würde für einen sofortigen Abgang von van Bommel sprechen, woran Rummenigge aber nicht glaubt: "Ich habe mit ihm noch einmal gesprochen und glaube da herausgehört zu haben, dass er zumindest bis zum Saisonende gern bleiben würde. Fakt ist: Sein Vertrag läuft aus." Mann müsse mit den Spielern ehrlich umgehen. Van Bommel sei zwar ein super Kapitän, aber eine Vertragsverlängerung sei kein Automatismus.

Schweinsteiger mit Xavi und Iniesta auf einer Stufe

Derweil lobte Rummenigge Mittelfeldspieler Bastian Schweinsteiger über den Klee. "Im Zentrum ist er momentan für mich der Beste, den die Welt zu bieten hat. Hinter Xavi und Iniesta braucht er sich nach dem sehr steilen Weg, den er gemacht hat, nicht mehr zu verstecken", sagte der ehemalige Weltklassestürmer.

Die Unstimmigkeiten mit Trainer Louis van Gaal gehören laut Rummenigge der Vergangenheit an. "Van Gaal ist ein erstklassiger Trainer. Er hat einen ganz klaren Plan, den er umsetzt. Er hat die Mannschaft total im Griff. Wenn ich mich mit Schlüsselspielern unterhalte, mit Schweinsteiger, Lahm, van Bommel - sie alle sprechen mit Hochachtung von ihrem Trainer", sagte der Vorstandsboss und ergänzte: "Aber auch bei van Gaal hat eine Veränderung stattgefunden. Es ist ein gehöriges Stück leichter, mit ihm zu diskutieren."

Auch einen möglichen Rücktritt van Gaals hält Rummenigge für ausgeschlossen. "Wir hatten am Montagabend ein Essen, mit ihm, Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat, und ich kann Ihnen versichern: Er fühlt sich pudelwohl beim FC Bayern."

Gelassenheit in der Torwart-Frage

Im Fall eines möglichen Wechsels von Nationaltorwart Manuel Neuer von Schalke 04 zu den Bayern gibt sich Rummenigge demonstrativ gelassen. "Wenn Felix Magath sagt, er gibt Neuer vor 2012 nicht her, müssen wir dies mal so zur Kenntnis nehmen. Wir werden diese Personalie gelassen angehen, wir haben kein Torwartproblem. Butt hält sehr gut, und Thomas Kraft ist schon fast keine Nr. 2 mehr."

Mit einer ganz speziellen Taktik wollen die Bayern in der Rückrunde die Jagd auf Spitzenreiter Borussia Dortmund angehen. "Franz Beckenbauer hat jetzt einen Satz gesagt, den fand ich lustig und treffend: 'Wir sollten sie so lange loben, bis sie in der Krise sind.' Ich glaube, das ist eine gute Taktik für 2011", sagte Rummenigge.