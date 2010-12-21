Putin warnt russische Fans vor Extremismus

Am 5. Dezember war ein 28 Jahre alter Spartak-Fan mutmaßlich von Kaukasiern erschossen worden. "Ihr solltet das als Angriff gegen euch alle sehen, unabhängig von eurem Wohnort, eurer ethnischen Herkunft und eurer Religion", sagte Putin. "In Jegor Swiridow ist ein junger Mensch gestorben. Das ist eine große Tragödie."

Russlands Ministerpräsident Wladimir Putin hat Fußball-Fans in Moskau vor Extremismus gewarnt. Der Tod eines Fans des Erstligisten Spartak Moskau hatte in den letzten Wochen zu massiven Unruhen und Gewaltausbrüchen zwischen rechtsgerichteten Nationalisten und Personen kaukasischer Herkunft geführt.

