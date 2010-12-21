Pokal-Spiel in Aachen angeblich gesichert

Dank der Unterstützung von vier Dutzend Aachener Fans steht der Austragung des Pokalspiels der Alemannia am Mittwoch gegen Eintracht Frankfurt (20.30 Uhr/Sky live) anscheinend nichts mehr im Wege. Am Dienstag entfernten insgesamt 48 freiwillige Helfer den Schnee von Rängen, Treppen und Sitzen und beseitigten damit nach Klubangaben "auch die letzten Zweifel daran", dass das Spiel stattfinden kann.

