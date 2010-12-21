Milan lässt Ronaldinho "nach Hause" ziehen

Ronaldinho hatte zuletzt seinen Stammplatz bei Milan an den schwedischen Star Zlatan Ibrahimovic verloren. Der 30-Jährige war zudem wegen seiner Vorliebe für das Mailänder Nachtleben wiederholt ins Visier von Trainer Massimiliano Allegri geraten.

Beim italienischen Traditionsverein AC Mailand dreht sich kurz vor Weihnachten kräftig das Personalkarussell. Der Tabellenführer der Serie A kündigte einen Tag nach der Verpflichtung von Stürmerstar Antonio Cassano die Trennung vom zweimaligen Weltfußballer Ronaldinho an. "Wir kaufen Cassano auch, weil Ronaldinho wahrscheinlich geht. Cassano ist der richtige Spieler für den Neubeginn", sagte Klubbesitzer Silvio Berlusconi in der Sporttageszeitung Gazzetta dello Sport.

