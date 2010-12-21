Magath schließt Neuer-Verkauf aus

Der gebürtige Gelsenkirchener spielt seit 1991 für die Königsblauen und bestritt im August 2006 das erste seiner bislang 139 Bundesliga-Spiele. Bei der WM 2010 kam Neuer mit Ausnahme des Spiels um Platz drei in allen Begegnungen der DFB-Auswahl zum Einsatz, mit S04 wurde er im Sommer Vize-Meister. "Unterm Strich bleibt ein starkes Abschneiden, mit der Nationalmannschaft wie mit Schalke", sagte Neuer, der im Kampf um den deutschen Meistertitel auf den Erzrivalen setzt: "Auch wenn mir das besonders schwer fällt - Dortmund schafft es."

Neuer selbst, der zudem beim englischen Rekordmeister Manchester United als Nachfolger von Edwin van der Sar gehandelt wird, hält sich derweil bedeckt. "Es ist bekannt, dass mein Vertrag auf Schalke bis 2012 läuft. Ansonsten gibt es von mir dazu keine Wasserstandsmeldungen", sagte der 15-malige Nationalspieler dem kicker. Die Fan-Proteste in München lassen ihn derweil kalt: "Mit diesem Thema beschäftige ich mich überhaupt nicht. Was zählt, ist Schalke 04."

Zuletzt hatte es immer wieder Gerüchte über einen Wechsel Neuers zum Rekordmeister Bayern München gegeben, wo der bereits 36 Jahre alte Jörg Butt im Spätherbst seiner Karriere zwischen den Pfosten steht. Angeblich sollen die Münchner bereit sein, für Deutschlands Nummer eins im Sommer 15 Millionen Euro zu bezahlen. Allerdings gab es gegen eine Verpflichtung teils heftige Proteste der Bayern-Fans, zuletzt am Sonntag beim 5:3-Sieg in Stuttgart, als zahlreiche Anhänger Schilder mit der Aufschrift "Koan Neuer" hochhielten.

