KSC trifft ins eigene Tor, Union siegt mit 3:1

Der 1. FC Union Berlin hat sich zum Abschluss der Hinrunden mit einem 3:1 (0:1) gegen den Karlsruher SC ein wenig Luft im Abstiegskampf der 2. Bundesliga verschafft. Die Berliner kletterten dank des ersten Dreiers nach zuvor vier sieglosen Spielen mit nun 19 Zählern auf Rang 13. Die Badener, die weiterhin auf den ersten Auswärtssieg der Saison warten, überwintern dagegen nach der Niederlage gegen den direkten Konkurrenten mit nur 16 Punkten auf dem Relegationsplatz.

"Wir lagen zur Pause zurecht hinten, haben dann alles auf eine Karte gesetzt und sind dafür belohnt worden", erklärte Union-Coach Uwe Neuhaus nach der Partie. Für KSC-Trainer Uwe Rapolder war der Ausgleich der entscheidende Faktor: "Das Eigentor war der Knackpunkt. Danach sind wir immer einen Schritt zu spät gekommen".

Langkamp mit der Führung für den KSC

Vor 12.126 Zuschauern im Stadion an der Alten Försterei, das am Sonntag und Montag von zahlreichen Helfern von Schnee und Eis befreit worden war, sorgte Abwehrspieler Sebastian Langkamp nach einem Eckball per Kopf für die Karlsruher Führung (24.), die sein Teamkollege Stefan Müller für Union mit einem Eigentor ausglich (62.) und damit zugleich für den ersten Treffer der "Eisernen" nach 358 torlosen Minuten erzielte. Für die Entscheidung sorgten die eingewechselten Halil Savran (78.) und Chinedu Ede (90.).

Dabei lief für die Gäste zunächst alles nach Plan. Bereits in der achten Minute hatte KSC-Angreifer Macauley Chrisantus einen Kopfball an die Querlatte des Berliner Gehäuses gesetzt (8.). Kurz daruf folgte die Führung. Die Gastgeber, die gegen die kompakt stehenden Gäste erst im Laufe der zweiten Halbzeit mehr Druck entwickelten, wurden zunächst lediglich durch Kopfbälle von Karim Benyamina (34.) und John Jairo Mosquera (56.) gefährlich. Nach dem erlösenden Ausgleichstreffer vergaben Ede (66.) und Macchambes Younga-Mouhani (84.) noch weitere Großchancen.