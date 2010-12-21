Kleve zieht sich aus NRW-Liga zurück

Den Fünftligisten plagen erhebliche finanzielle Probleme, die Verbindlichkeiten sollen etwa 1,2 Millionen Euro betragen. Erst kürzlich hatte der Stadtrat beschlossen, dass der FCK einen Kredit von 650.000 Euro zurückzahlen muss. Der Verein will eine Insolvenz möglichst vermeiden. Alle Spieler können sich einen neuen Klub suchen, für den sie nach der Winterpause auch spielberechtigt wären.

