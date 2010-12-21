Italiens Weltmeistertrainer Bearzot gestorben

In den letzten Lebensjahren widmete sich Enzo Bearzot, der eine relativ bescheidene Spieler-Karriere hingelegt hatte, vor allem seiner Vorliebe für klassische Literatur. 2005 hatte er sich endgültig zurückgezogen und wirkte zuletzt gebrechlich. Am Dienstag verlor er seinen letzten Kampf.

Bearzot hatte den Fußball bis 1995 noch als kritischer Begleiter kommentiert. "La Voce del Vecio", die Stimme des Alten, hieß seine Kolumne in der Zeitung La Voce. 2002 wurde er Technischer Direktor beim nationalen Verband FIGC. "Der Fußball musste seine Glaubwürdigkeit zurückerlangen. Dafür war Enzo Bearzot der richtige Mann", sagte der damalige FIGC-Präsident Franco Carraro.

Es darf als Wink des Schicksals gewertet werden, dass Vincenzo Bearzot ausgerechnet am 21. Dezember starb; auf den Tag genau 42 Jahre nach Vittorio Pozzo, der die Azzurri zu den WM-Titeln 1934 und 1938 geführt hatte. Marcello Lippi, nun der einzige noch lebende Weltmeister-Coach der Italiener, würdigte Bearzot mit bewegenden Worten. "Es ist ein großer Schmerz für mich", sagte der 62-Jährige: "Er stand mir immer sehr nahe. In meinen Jahren als Trainer hat er mich immer seine Unterstützung spüren lassen."

Paolo Rossi, der Bearzot fast alles zu verdanken hat, meldete sich unmittelbar nach der Hiobsbotschaft schockiert zu Wort. "Wir verlieren einen großartigen Menschen. Enzo zählte zu den großen italienischen Persönlichkeiten des 20. Jahrhunderts", sagte der Torschützenkönig der WM-Endrunde 1982. Bearzot hatte Rossi, der zu diesem Zeitpunkt rund eineinhalb Jahre nicht mehr gespielt hatte, trotz dessen vorheriger Verwicklung in einen Bestechungsskandal in den Turnierkader berufen.

Er war der Schweiger aus dem Friaul, der Mann mit der ewigen Pfeife im rechten Mundwinkel, für Italien nur "il vecio" - im Dialekt seiner Heimatregion "der Alte". Am Dienstag ist die Trainer-Legende Enzo Bearzot in Mailand im Alter von 83 Jahren nach langer Krankheit verstorben. Die Nachricht vom Tod des beliebten Weltmeistertrainers von 1982 traf ein ganzes Land ins Herz. Italien trauert um eine Legende.

Copyright ©2016 Perform Group. All rights reserved.

Data provided by Opta Sports. Articles provided by OMNISPORT.