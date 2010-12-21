HSV sieht bei Vehs Zukunft keine Eile

Bundesligist Hamburger SV will sich bei einer Entscheidung über die weitere Zusammenarbeit mit Trainer Armin Veh über das Saisonende hinaus nicht unter zeitlichen Druck setzen lassen. "Ich will nicht garantieren, dass es eine Entscheidung bis Januar gibt", sagte HSV-Sportchef Bastian Reinhardt dem Hamburger Abendblatt: "Der Trainer hat einen Vertrag bis zum Sommer. Wir können also ganz entspannt sein."

Veh selbst hatte zuletzt angekündigt, dass bis zum Start der Rückrunden-Vorbereitung am 2. Januar 2011 Klarheit über seine Zukunft bei den Hanseaten bestehen werde. "Man muss ja planen können", sagte der Coach, der eigentlich noch bis zum 30. Juni 2012 an den norddeutschen Traditionsverein gebunden ist. Veh und der Klub verfügen jedoch jeweils über eine Kündigungsoption zum 31. Mai 2011.

Neben der Trainerfrage hat Reinhardt aber noch weitere Baustellen zu bearbeiten. Zur zweiten Halbserie soll ein neuer Innenverteidiger zum Team stoßen. Mit dem Verkauf von Spielern aus dem vorhandenen Kader setzt sich der Manager derweil nicht auseinander. Vor allem Eljero Elia war zuletzt wiederholt mit dem VfL Wolfsburg in Verbindung gebracht worden. "Es gibt für ihn kein Angebot und keine Anfrage", betonte Reinhardt und wies die Spekulationen zurück.