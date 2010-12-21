Finke: Klassenerhalt hat "absolut Priorität"

Kurzfristig ums Überleben kämpfen, langfristig den Klub in die Erfolgsspur führen: Volker Finke hat bei seinen ersten öffentlichen Stellungnahmen zu seinem neuen Job als Sportdirektor des 1. FC Köln den Klassenerhalt in der Fußball-Bundesliga als dringlichstes Ziel vorangestellt. "Daran gibt es keinen Zweifel: Der Erhalt der Erstliga-Zugehörigkeit hat absolute Priorität", erklärte der 62-Jährige am Dienstag in einer Telefonkonferenz. Finke, der zwischen 1991 und 2007 mit dem SC Freiburg in der Bundesliga für Furore sorgte, ist derzeit noch beim japanischen Großklub Urawa Red Diamonds tätig und wird seinen Posten am 1. Februar 2011 antreten.

"Seitdem ich mich entschieden habe, bin ich gedanklich schon mit dem Thema beschäftigt", sagte Finke und kündigte für die Winterpause Verstärkungen an. "Ich spreche mit Trainer Frank Schaefer darüber, welche zwei oder drei Spieler man im Januar holen kann und wer eine echte Hilfe sein könnte", sagte der Fußball-Lehrer. Ein Spieler aus Japan "wäre keine Überraschung", sagte der neue Sportchef weiter. Nach den ersten "100 Tagen im Amt" könne er dann eine Bestandsaufnahme machen und konzeptionell die richtigen Schritte für die Zukunft einleiten.

Die Zukunft begonnen hat am Dienstag bereits auf der Torhüter-Position. Drei Tage nach dem letzten Spiel von Faryd Mondragon vermeldeten die Kölner die Einigung mit Michael Rensing. Die frühere Nummer eins von Bayern München, seit dem Sommer beschäftigungslos, erhielt einen Vertrag bis zum Saisonende. Der Kolumbianer Mondragon wird zukünftig bei Philadelphia Union in der Major League Soccer (MLS) spielen.