DFB-Pokal-Spiel Offenbach gegen Nürnberg abgesagt

Schneemassen und Glatteis haben zur Absage des für Dienstagabend geplanten DFB-Pokal-Achtelfinals zwischen dem Drittligisten Kickers Offenbach und dem Bundesligisten 1. FC Nürnberg geführt. Der Schutz der Zuschauer wäre wegen vereister Anfahrtswege und Parkplätze sowie spiegelglatter Tribünen nicht gewährleistet. Dies entschied eine Platzkommission aus Verantwortlichen der Polizei, des Deutschen Fußball-Bundes (DFB) und des gastgebenden Vereins nach der Begehung des Stadions auf dem Bieberer Berg am Montagmittag. Das Spiel wird am 18. oder 19. Januar nachgeholt.

"Schade, mit dem Sieg gegen Hannover im Rücken hätten wir in Offenbach selbstbewusst auftreten können. Aber so ist das nun mal, gegen das Wetter können wir ja nichts tun", kommentierte FCN-Trainer Dieter Hecking die Absage. Nach dem Training am Montagnachmittag schickte er seine Mannschaft nun früher als geplant in die Winterpause.

"Ich wusste nicht, dass Offenbach ein Schneeloch ist", sagte der Kickers-Trainer Wolfgang Wolf: "Hier herrscht der Ausnahmezustand." Der Rasen war am Sontagnachmittag mit mehr als zehn Zentimeter Neuschnee bedeckt. Dabei hatte laut Wolf am Sonntag sogar die Mannschaft Schnee geschippt, um nach dem Sieg gegen Borussia Dortmund noch den Boden für die nächste Pokalsensation zu bereiten. Das Eis auf den Zufahrtsstraßen war allerdings nicht zu entfernen.

Zudem hatte auch die Vorbereitung des OFC auf das Duell mit dem Club unter den widrigen Witterungsbedingungen gelitten. "Seit sechs Wochen haben wir nicht mehr auf echtem Rasen trainiert. Schnee, Hartplatz, Kunstrasen, Soccerhalle, so bereiteten wir uns auf das Pokalspiel vor", sagte Wolf.