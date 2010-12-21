Bielefeld leiht Vidosic und Duo von 1860 aus

Der weit abgeschlagene Tabellenletzte Arminia Bielefeld hat in der 2. Bundesliga die ersten Wintertransfers getätigt. Die Ostwestfalen, die vor eineinhalb Jahren noch erstklassig waren, leihen den australischen Nationalspieler Dario Vidosic vom Bundesligisten 1. FC Nürnberg sowie die beiden Mittelfeldspieler Eke Uzoma und Sandro Kaiser vom Zweitliga-Konkurrenten 1860 München jeweils bis zum Saisonende aus.

