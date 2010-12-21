Bielefeld leiht Duo von 1860 aus

Das soll bei der Arminia, die nach 17 Spielen sieben Punkte auf dem Konto hat, aber noch nicht alles gewesen sein. "Wir arbeiten mit Hochdruck daran, weitere Neuzugänge zu verpflichten", sagte Geschäftsführer Ralf Schnitzmeier. Trainer Ewald Lienen setzt in Kaiser und Uzoma große Hoffnungen: "Sie identifizieren sich zu einhundert Prozent mit unserem Ziel, in der Rückrunde eine riesige Aufholjagd zu starten."

Der weit abgeschlagene Tabellenletzte Arminia Bielefeld hat in der 2. Bundesliga die ersten Wintertransfers getätigt. Die Ostwestfalen, die vor eineinhalb Jahren noch erstklassig waren, leihen die beiden Mittelfeldspieler Eke Uzoma und Sandro Kaiser vom Ligakonkurrenten 1860 München jeweils bis zum Saisonende aus.

