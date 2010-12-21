Benitez will als Inter-Trainer nicht aufgeben

Trotz der Spannungen mit Vereinspräsident Massimo Moratti will Rafael Benitez als Trainer des italienischen Meisters Inter Mailand nicht das Handtuch werfen. "Ich bin immer noch Inters Trainer, ich bin nicht gefeuert worden. Jetzt bin ich in Liverpool, um Urlaub zu machen", wird Benitez in den italienischen Medien zitiert. "Ich will mich ausruhen, um mich mit frischen Kräften wieder ans Werk zu machen."

Laut "Gazzetta dello Sport" bemüht sich der 50 Jahre alte Coach um eine Versöhnung mit Moratti. Nachdem sich Benitez offen über mangelnde Unterstützung für seine Arbeit beschwert und den Klub wegen fehlender Spielerkäufe kritisiert hatte, ist Inters mächtiger Vereinspräsident verärgert. Angeblich ist Moratti schon auf der Suche nach einem Nachfolger für den Spanier, der im Sommer das schwere Erbe des erfolgreichen Trainers Jose Mourinho angetreten hatte.

Anwälte prüfen mögliche Vertragsauflösung

Morattis Anwälte prüfen derzeit, ob Benitez' Attacke gegen ihren Mandanten Grund genug für eine Auflösung des Vertrags darstellt. Im Fall einer Entlassung müsste Inter dem Spanier acht Millionen Euro Abfindung plus Prämien zahlen.

Laut italienischen Medien will Moratti die Weihnachtstage nutzen, um einen neuen Coach zu suchen, der dem Triple-Sieger neuen Schwung bescheren soll. Moratti habe bereits Kontakte zum Trainer von Zenit St. Petersburg, Luciano Spalletti, aufgenommen. Mit Zenit hat Spalletti die russische Meisterschaft gewonnen. Als alternative Lösung gilt der Ex-Coach des Stadtrivalen AC Mailand, der Brasilianer Leonardo.

Moratti will in der Winterpause auch den Kader aufstocken. Verhandlungen laufen derzeit mit Sampdoria Genua, um den Mittelfeldspieler Andrea Ranocchia nach Mailand zu bringen. 12 Millionen Euro fordert der frühere Europacupsieger für den Jungstar, Inter will aber nur acht Millionen Euro zahlen.