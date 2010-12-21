Amkar Perm geht freiwillig in die 2. Liga

Der finanziell schwer angeschlagene russische Klub Amkar Perm geht freiwillig in die Zweitklassigkeit. Den Klub aus dem Ural, der in der abgelaufenen Spielzeit gerade noch den Klassenerhalt geschafft hat, drücken Schulden in Höhe von umgerechnet vier Millionen Euro.

Vereinsangaben zufolge habe die Suche nach neuen Sponsoren keinen Erfolg gehabt. Bereits im Februar hatte sich FK Moskau aus finanziellen Gründen aus dem Fußball-Oberhaus zurückgezogen. Der Rückzug Perms ist ein weiterer Schlag für die russische Premjer Liga.