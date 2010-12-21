Almeida verlässt Werder spätestens zum Saisonende

Der portugiesische Nationalstürmer Hugo Almeida wird den Bundesligisten Werder Bremen offenbar spätestens zum Ende der laufenden Saison verlassen. "Ich bin davon überzeugt, dass wir keine Lösung finden werden, seinen Vertrag zu verlängern", sagte Werder Sportdirektor Klaus Allofs der Syker Kreiszeitung und betonte, dass man bei den Verhandlungen "meilenweit" auseinanderliege: "Das, was er haben will, kann er bei uns nicht verdienen."

Da Almeida die Hanseaten nach Ablauf seines Vertrages im kommenden Sommer ablösefrei verlassen könnte, schloss Allofs auch einen Verkauf des Torjägers in der Winterpause nicht mehr aus. Als erster Interessent gilt Besiktas Istanbul. "Sie haben Hugo im Visier", sagte Allofs und bestätigte eine Anfrage des türkischen Spitzenklubs, der vom deutschen Trainer Bernd Schuster betreut wird: "Zahlen auf den Tisch, dann befassen wir uns damit. Da bin ich ganz offen."

Allofs: Almeida bringt unseren Erfolg in Gefahr

Mit neun Toren ist Almeida erfolgreichster Werder-Schütze der laufenden Saison. Nach einem Dreierpack gegen den FC St. Pauli sah der Angreifer jedoch noch in derselben Partie die Rote Karte und verabschiedete sich schon am 14. Spieltag in die Winterpause. "Ich bin noch immer sauer auf ihn. Er bringt unseren Erfolg in Gefahr", sagte Allofs und zeigte sich unversöhnlich. Einmal in Fahrt, echauffierte sich der Manager auch über Almeidas Weigerung, die deutsche Sprache zu erlernen.

Eine Absage erteilte Allofs derweil einer möglichen Verpflichtung von Außenverteidger Behrang Safari vom FC Basel. "Wir werden das nicht machen", sagte Allofs. Man habe den im Sommer ablösefreien Schweden mit iranischen Wurzeln zwar einige Male beobachtet, sich perspektivisch aber gegen eine Verpflichtung entschieden.