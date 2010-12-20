Weiter Gerüchte um van Bommel und Luiz Gustavo

Sicher ist, dass die Bayern noch einen Verteidiger verpflichten wollen. Als Favorit gilt mittlerweile der Engländer Leighton Baines, der in der Premier League beim FC Everton spielt.

Miroslav Klose dementierte indes alle Wechselgerüchte energisch. "Ich will nach der Winterpause wieder angreifen. Ich bin auf jeden Fall nach der Winterpause noch hier", sagte der Stürmer.

Auch Bayern-Trainer Louis van Gaal gab am Sonntag kein klares Bekenntnis zu seinem Landsmann van Bommel ab. "Das muss der Spieler selbst entscheiden und der Vorstand. Ich bin Trainer. Man muss abwarten", sagte er. Dagegen sprach sich Torjäger Mario Gomez klar für einen Verbleib des 33-Jährien aus: "Er ist unser Kapitän und wichtigster Spieler."

Während Rangnick einen Wechsel des 23 Jahre alten Mittelfeldspielers bisher immer kategorisch ausschloss und als "Blödsinn" abtat, steht Hoffenheims Mäzen Dietmar Hopp dem Transfer im Winter nicht ganz so ablehnend gegenüber. "Ich sage nicht, dass das nicht Charme hätte", wird Hopp in der Bild-Zeitung zitiert. Eine Million Euro kostete Gustavo bei seiner Verpflichtung, bei rund 15 Millionen soll nun die Schmerzgrenze liegen.

Im Gegenzug forcieren die Bayern offenbar die Verpflichtung des Hoffenheimers Luiz Gustavo. Der Brasilianer könnte genau auf van Bommels Position vor der Abwehr spielen. 1899-Trainer Ralf Rangnick bestätigte nun immerhin "ein offiziell hinterlegtes Interesse von Bayern" an Gustavo.

Die sportliche Zukunft von Bayern Münchens Kapitän Mark van Bommel ist anscheinend weiterhin offen. "Ich bin Kapitän dieser Mannschaft. Es wäre kurios, wenn der Kapitän im Winter geht, aber im Fußball ist nichts auszuschließen", sagte der Niederländer nach dem 5:3 des deutschen Rekordmeisters beim VfB Stuttgart vieldeutig. Van Bommel wird mit dem Bundesliga-Konkurrenten VfL Wolfsburg in Verbindung gebracht.

