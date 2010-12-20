Union trotzt dem Schneefall: "Es wird gespielt"

Das Montagsspiel der 2. Bundesliga zwischen Union Berlin und dem Karlsruher SC (20.15 Uhr/Sport 1 und Sky) soll trotz der starken Schneefälle stattfinden. "Heute Abend wird gespielt", verkündete Unions Präsident Dirk Zingler am Montagnachmittag. Zuvor hatte Schiedsrichter Marco Fritz (Korb) die Anlage unter die Lupe genommen und keine Einwände gegen die Austragung geäußert.

In den letzten Tagen hatten der Klub und seine Fans nichts unversucht gelassen, die Sportanlage bespielbar zu machen. Nachdem am Sonntag rund 400 "eiserne" Fans bei klirrender Kälte die Tribünen und Anfahrtswege der Alten Försterei von Eis und Schnee befreit hatten, waren Montagfrüh erneut viele Helfer im Einsatz. Jeder der zupackenden Anhänger erhält eine Freikarte für die letzte Hinrunden-Partie. "Das Spielfeld und der Stadioninnenraum sind bereits vom Schnee befreit", gab der Klub am Mittag bekannt.

Wegen der starken Schneefälle in den letzten Tagen hatte die Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) bereits am Samstag eine Platzbegehung vorgenommen und entschieden, die Partie stattfinden zu lassen.