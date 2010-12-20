Ukraine setzt auf Duo Lippi/Schewtschenko

EM-Gastgeber Ukraine will im Hinblick auf die EM 2012 auf italienische Kompetenz zurückgreifen. Der Präsident des ukrainischen Fußballverbandes, Grigory Surkis, hat dem italienischen Weltmeistertrainer Marcello Lippi einen 18-monatigen Vertrag angeboten.

Lippi, der vier Millionen Euro verdienen soll, würde Nationalcoach Juri Kalitwinzew ersetzen. An seiner Seite soll der ehemalige Milan-Starstürmer Andrej Schewtschenko, derzeit noch bei Dynamo Kiew aktiv, zum Einsatz kommen. Lippis Debüt ist demnach am 7. Juni beim Test-Länderspiel gegen Frankreich geplant. Der 62-jährige war nach dem blamablen WM-Aus Italiens in Südafrika als Trainer der Squadra Azzurra zurückgetreten.

Lippi hatte kürzlich zugegeben, dass er sich nach einem neuen Abenteuer sehnt. "Ich fühle mich bereit, wieder in die Welt des Fußballs zurückzukehren. Ich fühle mich nicht als Rentner", hatte der Fußball-Lehrer erklärt, der mit seiner Mannschaft 2006 in Berlin das WM-Finale gegen Frankreich im Elfmeterschießen für sich entschieden hatte.