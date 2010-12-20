Schalker spielen um längere Weihnachtspause

Die Profis von Schalke 04 spielen im Achtelfinale des DFB-Pokals beim FC Augsburg am Dienstag (20.30 Uhr/live bei Sky) um eine Verlängerung ihres Weihnachtsurlaubs. "Wir warten das Spiel ab. Die Spieler entscheiden mit ihren Leistungen selbst darüber, wie wir verfahren", sagte Magath mit Blick auf die freien Tage.

Nach dem 0:5 beim 1. FC Kaiserslautern in der Bundesliga vor drei Wochen hatte Magath den Trainingsbeginn nach den Weihnachtstagen auf den 27. Dezember (15.00 Uhr) vorverlegt. Damit hätten seine Profis nur fünf freie Tage gehabt. Nun könnte sich der Urlaub auf sieben oder acht Tage ausdehnen, sollten die Königsblauen ihren Trainer in Augsburg nicht enttäuschen. Am 5. Januar treten die Schalker ihr Trainingslager im türkischen Belek an.