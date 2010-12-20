ManUnited-Trainer Ferguson denkt nicht an Rente

Teammanager Sir Alex Ferguson von Premier-League-Spitzenreiter Manchester United verschwendet keinen Gedanken an den Ruhestand. "Je älter man wird, desto mehr macht man sich Sorgen über sein Altenteil. Du beginnst zu realisieren, dass du, solange Gesundheit und Fitness da sind, mit deinem Job weitermachen solltest", sagte der Schotte, der Ende Dezember seinen 69. Geburtstag feiert, auf dem Vereinssender MUTV.

Ferguson hatte am Sonntag eine neue Vereinsbestmarke als am längsten verantwortlicher Cheftrainer aufgestellt. Sir Alex ist seit 24 Jahren in Old Trafford am Ruder.