Mailand holt Cassano

Zu dem Streit war es gekommen, weil sich der Nationalspieler geweigert hatte, mit seinem Verein an einer Preisverleihung teilzunehmen. Cassano wollte den Abend lieber mit seiner schwangeren Frau verbringen. Cassano hatte sich bei Garrone wiederholt öffentlich entschuldigt, der Sampdoria-Präsident war jedoch hart geblieben.

Cassano war nach einem Streit mit Garrone im Oktober entlassen worden und hatte von seinem Ex-Klub eine Entschädigung von einer Million Euro verlangt. Das Schlichtungsgericht beschloss am vergangenen Donnerstag dagegen, dass Cassano bei Sampdoria zwar bleiben kann, allerdings wurde ihm sein Gehalt halbiert.

Serie-A-Spitzenreiter AC Mailand hat Rüpel Antonio Cassano von Sampdoria Genua verpflichtet. Laut italienischen Medienberichten unterzeichnet der 28-Jährige, der wegen eines Streits mit Sampdoria-Vereinspräsident Riccardo Garrone noch bis zum 31. Dezember suspendiert ist, am Dienstag einen Drei-Jahres-Vertrag bei den Rossoneri. Mailand wird demnach ein Drittel der fünf Millionen Euro Ablöse zahlen, die Sampdoria noch Cassanos Ex-Klub Real Madrid schuldet. Cassanos Gehalt soll sich auf 2,8 Millionen Euro belaufen. Der neue Vertrag gilt ab dem 2. Januar.

Copyright ©2016 Perform Group. All rights reserved.

Data provided by Opta Sports. Articles provided by OMNISPORT.