Löw will 2012 oder 2014 den Titel

Der Erfolgshunger von Bundestrainer Joachim Löw wird immer größer. "Mein Bauchgefühl sagt mir, dass unser Team in der Lage ist, 2012 oder 2014 einen Titel zu holen", sagte der 50-Jährige im Interview mit dem Fachmagazin kicker. Am Abend zuvor hatte Löw mit seinem WM-Kapitän Philipp Lahm bei der Sportler-Gala in Baden-Baden die Auszeichnung für die "Mannschaft des Jahres" entgegengenommen. Die Fußballer (3436) gewannen die Wahl klar vor dem Ruder-Achter (1738) und der Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft (1457).

International konnte im WM-Jahr 2010 allein Spanien der deutschen Nationalmannschaft das Wasser reichen. Unvergessen bleiben die Siege in Südafrika gegen England (4:1) und Argentinien (4:0). Löw blickte am Montag noch einmal ausführlich zurück auf das "Wintermärchen".

"Wenn ich sehe, was alles passiert ist, von Sizilien über Südtirol nach Südafrika, dann bekomme ich immer wieder eine Gänsehaut und manchmal schießen mir sogar Tränen in die Augen. Weil ich dann wieder sehe und erlebe, mit welcher Hingabe viele Menschen am Erfolg der Mannschaft gearbeitet haben. Dieses Gefühl kommt immer wieder hoch", sagte Löw dfb.de.

Für 2012 ist der ganz große Coup geplant

In der Weltrangliste zog Deutschland am fünfmaligen Weltmeister Brasilien vorbei. Und schon bei der EM 2012 in Polen und der Ukraine will die DFB-Auswahl den ganz großen Coup landen. Selbst den Sieg bei der WM in Brasilien 2014 hat Löw schon ins Visier genommen, obwohl sein Vertrag nur bis zur EM läuft.

"Es heißt ja in Deutschland eigentlich immer, dass man bei einem Turnier den Titel gewinnen muss. Wenn ich allerdings zurückblicke, dann sind wir neben den Spaniern in der Tat die konstanteste Nationalmannschaft", sagte Löw: "Ich strebe beides an: Begeisterung und Titel." Eine vorzeitige Vertragsverlängerung beim DFB schloss er wie zuletzt auch Teammanager Oliver Bierhoff aus: "Es war kein Problem für mich, ohne vertragliche Absicherung in die WM zu gehen. Und das wird für mich auch in Zukunft kein Problem sein."

Allerdings betonte Löw, er könne sich auch gut vorstellen, die Nationalmannschaft über die kommende Europameisterschaft hinaus zu betreuen. "Irgendwann kommt vielleicht der Tag, an dem ich eine neue Herausforderung suche und brauche. Ich habe heute aber das Gefühl, dass in dieser wissbegierigen Mannschaft sehr viel Potenzial steckt und die nächsten Jahre wahnsinnig viel Spaß machen könnten", sagte Löw.

Löw benennt Schweinsteiger zum "Nationalspieler des Jahres"

Seinen "emotionalen Leader" Bastian Schweinsteiger rief der Bundestrainer zum "Nationalspieler des Jahres" aus. "Er ist eine große Persönlichkeit geworden, zeigte bei der WM viel Verantwortungsgefühl auch außerhalb des Platzes", sagte Löw, der zudem Keeper Manuel Neuer, WM-Torschützenkönig Thomas Müller sowie den zu Real Madrid gewechselten Mesut Özil und Sami Khedira ein Sonderlob aussprach.

DFB-Kapitän Michael Ballack muss sich zunächst noch in Geduld üben. Zwar will der 34-Jährige beim ersten Rückrundenspiel seines Klubs Bayer Leverkusen am 14. Januar gegen Spitzenreiter Borussia Dortmund wieder voll einsatzbereit sein, doch Löw plant offenbar noch nicht mit Ballack für das erste Länderspiel des Jahres gegen Italien am 9. Februar. "Er ist derzeit noch nicht einmal voll im Mannschaftstraining. Bis zum 9. Februar sind es nach der Winterpause nur vier Bundesliga-Spieltage. Ballack braucht Spiele und Praxis, um wieder in Form zu kommen", sagte der Bundestrainer.

Der Mannschaftsrat einigte sich am Montag mit dem DFB auf die Prämienregelung für die EM-Qualifikation. Die Nationalspieler können im Fall einer gelungenen Qualifikation für die EURO 2012 in Polen und der Ukraine pro Person bis zu 180.000 Euro verdienen.