Kritik an Mourinho wegen Schiri-Schelte

Mourinho hatte nach dem knappen 1:0-Heimerfolg seines Teams am Sonntag gegen den FC Sevilla auf der anschließenden Pressekonferenz 13 vermeintliche Fehler des Unparteiischen Carlos Clos Gomez aufgelistet.

Real Madrids Coach Jose Mourinho gerät wegen seiner Schiedsrichterschelte in der spanischen Primera Division in die Kritik. Valencias Trainer Unai Emery bezeichnete den Portugiesen als "Heulsuse". "Wir hätten Gründe genug, eine Liste mit Fehlentscheidungen zu präsentieren und uns jedes Mal öffentlich zu beschweren, wenn wir uns benachteiligt fühlen. Das tun wir aber nicht", sagte er.

