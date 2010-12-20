Gustavo-Wechsel zu Bayern immer konkreter

Gustavo besitzt in Hoffenheim zwar noch einen Vertrag bis 2014, "doch langfristige Verträge werden auch gemacht, um die Ablöse zu erhöhen", ergänzte Hopp. Eine Million Euro kostete Gustavo bei seiner Verpflichtung vom Sport Club Corinthians Alagoano im Sommer 2008, bei rund 15 Millionen soll nun die Schmerzgrenze liegen.

1899-Trainer Ralf Rangnick hatte sich zuletzt vehement gegen einen Abgang des vielseitigen Mittelfeldspielers, der sich einbürgern lassen und dann für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft spielen will, gewehrt und einen Wechsel zu den Bayern als "Blödsinn" abgetan.

Der Wechsel des Brasilianers Luiz Gustavo von 1899 Hoffenheim zum deutschen Meister FC Bayern München nimmt konkrete Formen an. "Es ist sonnenklar, dass Gustavo im Sommer zu den Bayern gehen wird. Es wäre unfair, ja geradezu unmoralisch, wenn wir ihm die Karriere verbauen würden", sagte Hoffenheims Mäzen Dietmar Hopp der Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung und ergänzte: "Wenn wir gleichwertigen Ersatz bekommen, kann er schon jetzt gehen. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass dies gelingt, wird mit jedem Tag geringer."

