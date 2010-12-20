verwandt

Artikel

Frontzeck suspendiert Idrissou für Pokalspiel

20 Dezember 2010 16:09

Stürmer Mohamadou Idrissou von Borussia Mönchengladbach ist für das Achtelfinalspiel seines Klubs im DFB-Pokal am Dienstag (20.30 Uhr/Sky live) bei 1899 Hoffenheim aus dem Kader gestrichen worden. Trainer Michael Frontzeck reagierte damit auf kritische Äußerungen des Stürmers in einem Interview in der Bild. "Ich weiß nicht, warum ich nicht spiele. Das habe ich satt. Bis zum Ende geht das nicht so", wurde Idrissou zitiert. Damit kritisierte er Frontzeck, der den Kameruner zuletzt öfters auf die Bank gesetzt hatte. Zunächst gilt die Suspendierung nur für das Pokalspiel.

"Ich habe die 'Abrechnung mit dem Klub' gelesen", sagte Frontzeck und richtete deutliche Worte an den 30-Jährigen: "Sobald hier jemand meint, er müsste sein Ego über die Mannschaft stellen, hat der hier keine Chance mehr." Sportdirektor Max Eberl schloss einen generellen Rauswurf nicht mehr aus: "Wir werden uns genau überlegen, mit welchem Kader wir in die Rückrunde gehen.

