Everton besiegt Manchester City

Dabei spielte Everton nach Gelb-Rot gegen Victor Anichebe (60.) 30 Minuten in Unterzahl. In der Nachspielzeit sah auch noch Yaya Toure bei City die Gelb-Rote Karte.

Everton rund 30 Minuten in Unterzahl

Tim Cahill (4.) und der von Bayern München umworbene Leighton Baines (19.) trafen für die Toffies aus Liverpool, die nach sieben Spielen ohne Sieg wieder einen Dreier bejubeln durften. Der Anschlusstreffer für die Gastgeber, bei denen der deutsche Nationalspieler Jerome Boateng nicht in der Startelf stand, durch ein Eigentor von Phil Jagielka (72.) war zu wenig. Durch den Sieg rückte Everton mit nun 21 Punkten auf den 13. Platz vor.

Manchester City hat den Sprung an die Tabellenspitze der englischen Premier League verpasst. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Roberto Mancini kassierte gegen den FC Everton eine überraschende 1:2 (0:2)-Niederlage und bleibt mit 32 Punkten Tabellendritter hinter Stadtrivale ManUnited (34) und dem FC Arsenal (32).

