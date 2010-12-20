Beckham sucht europäischen Klub

Fußball-Star David Beckham plant im Laufe des Winters einen Wechsel zu einem europäischen Verein, um sich wieder für die englische Nationalmannschaft empfehlen zu können.

"Ich will irgendwo hin, wo ich mich fithalten und meine Chance wahren kann, wieder für England berufen zu werden", erklärte der 35-Jährige, der seit seiner Achillessehnenverletzung im Vorfeld der WM 2010 nicht mehr im Aufgebot der "Three Lions" stand.

In den letzten beiden Jahren war der Mittelfeldspieler von seinem US-Klub Los Angeles Galaxy an den AC Mailand nach Italien ausgeliehen worden. Eine Rückkehr zum Serie-A-Klub schließt Beckham aber aus. "Es wird nicht möglich sein, für einen so kurzen Zeitraum in den Kader zu rutschen", sagte er im Rahmen einer Veranstaltung der BBC in London.

Auch eine Rückkehr nach England scheint ausgeschlossen, es sei denn sein Ex-Klub Manchester United nähme ihn unter Vertrag. "Vielleicht kehre ich eines Tages in die Premier League zurück, aber ich habe immer gesagt, das ich dann nur für Manchester United spielen würde", so Beckham.