National (129)
Afrikapokal
WM-Qualifikation Afrika
Afrikameisterschaft Qualifikation
African Nations Championship
Africa U23 Cup of Nations
CAF U21 Meisterschaft
CAF U17 Meisterschaft
Panafrikanische Spiele
CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup
Nile Basin Tournament
Women's Olympic Qualifying CAF
CAF Meisterschaft/ WM Qualification Afrika
CAF U20 Women's Championship
CECAFA Women's Senior Challenge Cup
Asienmeisterschaft
WM-Qualifikation Asien
Asian Games
AFC Solidarity Cup
ASEAN-Fußballmeisterschaft
Ostasienmeisterschaft
Westasienmeisterschaft
Gulf Cup
Asian Cup Qualification
Nehru Cup
East Asian Games
Südostasien Spiele
Gulf Olympic Teams Cup
Südasienmeisterschaft
AFC U23 Championship
AFC U19 Meisterschaft
AFC U17 Meisterschaft
Gulf Cup U17
AFF U19 Championship
AFF U16 Championship
Asian Games/ WM Qualification
Women's Asian Cup Qualification
Women's Olympic Qualifying Asia
Asienspiele Frauen
Women's East Asian Games
Southeast Asian Women's Games
AFC U19 Women's Championship
AFC U16 Women's Championship
SAFF Women's Championship
AFF Women's Championship
EAFF East Asian Women's Cup
WAFF Women's Championship
AFC U22 Championship
AFC Challenge Cup
Europameisterschaft
EM-Qualifikation
WM-Qualifikation Europa
Baltic Cup
Nations Cup
U-21 Europameisterschaft
UEFA U19 Meisterschaft
UEFA U17 Meisterschaft
Torneio Internacional Algarve U17
Frauen Europameisterschaft
Frauen-WM-Qualifikation Europa
UEFA U19 Meisterschaft
UEFA U17 Meisterschaft
Women's Olympic Qualifying UEFA Play-off
CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification
UNCAF Nations Cup
CFU Karibikmeisterschaft
Olimpia Qualifikation CONCACAF
CONCACAF Confederations Cup Play-off
Pre-CONCACAF Meisterschaften
CONCACAF Nations Cup
WM-Qualifikation Nord- und Mittelamerika
CA Games
CONCACAF U20
CONCACAF Frauen U20
CONCACAF Frauen U17
CONCACAF U17
Copa America Qualification
CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup
Women's Caribbean Cup
Frauen Olimpia Qualifikation CONCACAF
CA Women's Games
OFC-U20-Meisterschaft
OFC-U17-Meisterschaft
WM-Qualifikation Ozeanien
Pacific Games
OFC Nations Cup
Women's Olympic Qualifying OFC Play-off
Women's Pacific Games
Frauen-WM-Qualifikation Ozeanien
OFC U20 Women's Championship
WM-Qualifikation Südamerika
Copa America
South American Women's Games
South American Youth Games
Sudamericano U20
Sudamericano U17
Sudamericano U20 Femenino
Sudamericano U17 Femenino
Frauen-WM-Qualifikation Südamerika
Weltmeisterschaft
WM-Qualifikations-Playoffs
Confed Cup
Interkontinentale Entscheidungsspiele für Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft
Olympische Spiele
Olympics Intercontinental Play-offs
World Youth Festival Toulon
U20-Weltmeisterschaft
COTIF Tournament
U-17 Weltmeisterschaft
Panamerikanische Spiele
Pan Arab Games
U20 Arab Championship
U17 Arab Championship
Kirin Cup
Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft
Algarve Women's Football Cup
Cyprus Women's Cup
U-20 Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft
U17 Weltmeisterschaft Frauen
Olympia Frauen
Frauen Panamerikanische Spiele
Zentralamerika- und Karibikspiele
Zentralamerika- und Karibikspiele Frauen
Freundschaftsspiel
Freundschaftsspiel (Frauen)
Youth Friendlies
Youth Friendlies Women
China Cup
SheBelieves Cup
Spiele
« Zurück
Weiter »
Anzeigen:
Alle
DE
Spielt jetzt
(4)
World - Friendlies
More…
HZ
Vereinigte Staaten
0 - 0
Jamaika
Mehr info
Africa - Africa Cup of Nations
More…
Burkina Faso
20 : 00
Ghana
Mehr info
England - Premier League
More…
Chelsea
13 : 30
Arsenal
Mehr info
Crystal Palace
16 : 00
Sunderland
Mehr info
Everton
16 : 00
AFC Bournemouth
Mehr info
Hull City
16 : 00
Liverpool
Mehr info
Southampton
16 : 00
West Ham United
Mehr info
Watford
16 : 00
Burnley
Mehr info
West Bromwich …
16 : 00
Stoke City
Mehr info
Tottenham Hotspur
18 : 30
Middlesbrough
Mehr info
England - Championship
More…
Barnsley
16 : 00
Preston North End
Mehr info
Birmingham City
16 : 00
Fulham
Mehr info
Blackburn Rovers
16 : 00
Queens Park Ra…
Mehr info
Bristol City
16 : 00
Rotherham United
Mehr info
Burton Albion
16 : 00
Wolverhampton …
Mehr info
Cardiff City
16 : 00
Norwich City
Mehr info
Ipswich Town
16 : 00
Reading
Mehr info
Newcastle United
16 : 00
Derby County
Mehr info
Nottingham Forest
18 : 30
Aston Villa
Mehr info
France - Ligue 1
More…
Monaco
17 : 00
OGC Nizza
Mehr info
Girondins Bordeaux
20 : 00
Stade Rennes
Mehr info
OSC Lille
20 : 00
Lorient
Mehr info
Montpellier
20 : 00
Bastia
Mehr info
Dijon
20 : 00
Paris Saint-Ge…
Mehr info
EA Guingamp
20 : 00
SM Caen
Mehr info
Germany - Bundesliga
More…
Bayern München
15 : 30
Schalke 04
Mehr info
Borussia M'gla…
15 : 30
SC Freiburg
Mehr info
Hertha BSC
15 : 30
FC Ingolstadt 04
Mehr info
1. FC Köln
15 : 30
VfL Wolfsburg
Mehr info
Hoffenheim
15 : 30
1. FSV Mainz 05
Mehr info
Borussia Dortmund
18 : 30
RB Leipzig
Mehr info
Italy - Serie A
More…
Bologna
20 : 45
SSC Neapel
Mehr info
Netherlands - Eredivisie
More…
NEC
18 : 30
Go Ahead Eagles
Mehr info
AZ
19 : 45
PSV
Mehr info
Willem II
19 : 45
Heracles
Mehr info
Groningen
20 : 45
SBV Excelsio
Mehr info
Scotland - Premiership
More…
FC Motherwell
13 : 15
Heart of Midlo…
Mehr info
Inverness CT
16 : 00
FC Dundee
Mehr info
Hamilton Acade…
16 : 00
FC Kilmarnock
Mehr info
FC Aberdeen
16 : 00
Partick Thistle
Mehr info
Glasgow Rangers
16 : 00
Ross County
Mehr info
Spain - Primera División
More…
FC Málaga
13 : 00
Espanyol
Mehr info
Barcelona
16 : 15
Athletic Bilbao
Mehr info
Atlético Madrid
18 : 30
Leganés
Mehr info
FC Valencia
20 : 45
Eibar
Mehr info
Albania - 1st Division
More…
Algeria - Ligue 1
More…
Algeria - Ligue 2
More…
Algeria - U21 League 1
More…
Algeria - U21 League 2
More…
Andorra - 2a Divisió
More…
Angola - Super Cup
More…
Antigua and Barbuda - Premier Division
More…
Argentina - Prim B Nacional
More…
Argentina - Prim B Metro
More…
Argentina - Primera C
More…
Argentina - Copa Argentina
More…
Argentina - Primera A
More…
Australia - A-League
More…
Australia - State Leagues
More…
Australia - W-League
More…
Azerbaijan - Premyer Liqa
More…
Azerbaijan - Reserve League
More…
Bahrain - Premier League
More…
Belgium - First Division A
More…
Belgium - First Division B
More…
Belgium - First Amateur Division
More…
Belgium - Second Amateur Division
More…
Belgium - Third Amateur Division
More…
Belgium - Provincial
More…
Belgium - Super League
More…
Belgium - First Division Women
More…
Belgium - Second Division Women
More…
Bhutan - Thimphu League
More…
Bolivia - LFPB
More…
Botswana - Premier League
More…
Brazil - Copa do Nordeste
More…
Brazil - Paulista A1
More…
Brazil - State Leagues
More…
Brazil - Carioca 1
More…
Brazil - Gaúcho 1
More…
Brazil - Mineiro 1
More…
Brazil - Baiano 1
More…
Brazil - Carioca U20
More…
British Virgin Islands - BVIFA National League
More…
Chile - Primera División
More…
Chile - Primera B
More…
Chile - Segunda División
More…
Colombia - Primera A
More…
Costa Rica - Liga de Ascenso
More…
Côte d'Ivoire - Ligue 1
More…
Cyprus - 1. Division
More…
Cyprus - 2. Division
More…
Cyprus - 3. Division
More…
Djibouti - Division 1
More…
Ecuador - Primera A
More…
England - League One
More…
England - League Two
More…
England - National League
More…
England - National League N / S
More…
England - Non League Premier
More…
England - Non League Div One
More…
England - FA Trophy
More…
England - Premier League 2 (Division 2)
More…
England - U18 Premier League
More…
England - U18 Professional Development League
More…
England - FA Youth Cup
More…
England - Youth Alliance
More…
England - Youth Alliance Cup
More…
Estonia - Winter Tournament
More…
Ethiopia - Premier League
More…
Fiji - National Football League
More…
Finland - Suomen Cup
More…
Finland - A-Junior League
More…
France - Ligue 2
More…
France - National
More…
France - CFA
More…
France - CFA 2
More…
France - Championnat National U19
More…
France - Feminine Division 2
More…
French Guiana - Division d'Honneur
More…
Gambia - GFA League
More…
Germany - 2. Bundesliga
More…
Germany - 3. Liga
More…
Germany - Regionalliga
More…
Germany - Oberliga
More…
Germany - U19 Bundesliga
More…
Germany - Reg. Cup Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
More…
Germany - Reg. Cup Westfalen
More…
Gibraltar - Premier Division
More…
Greece - Super League
More…
Greece - Football League
More…
Greece - Super League K20
More…
Guadeloupe - Division d'Honneur
More…
Guam - Division One
More…
Guatemala - Primera Division
More…
Guinea - Ligue 1
More…
Honduras - Liga Nacional
More…
Hong Kong - Premier League
More…
Hong Kong - HKFA 1st Division
More…
Iceland - Fotbolti.net Cup A
More…
Iceland - Fotbolti.net Cup B
More…
Iceland - Northern Iceland Cup
More…
India - I-League
More…
India - I-League 2nd Division
More…
Indonesia - Piala Presiden
More…
Iran - Persian Gulf Pro League
More…
Iraq - Iraqi League
More…
Israel - Ligat ha'Al
More…
Israel - Liga Bet
More…
Israel - U19 Cup
More…
Italy - Serie B
More…
Italy - Lega Pro
More…
Italy - Campionato Nazionale Primavera
More…
Italy - Dante Berretti
More…
Italy - Serie A Women
More…
Japan - New Year Cup
More…
Jordan - Jordan Cup
More…
Lebanon - Premier League
More…
Malaysia - Super League
More…
Mali - Première Division
More…
Malta - Premier League
More…
Malta - First Division
More…
Malta - Second Division
More…
Martinique - Division d'Honneur
More…
Mauritania - Premier League
More…
Mexico - Liga MX
More…
Mexico - Ascenso MX
More…
Mexico - Segunda División
More…
Mexico - U20 League
More…
Mexico - U17 League
More…
Morocco - Botola Pro
More…
Morocco - Botola 2
More…
Myanmar - National League
More…
Netherlands - Tweede Divisie
More…
Netherlands - Derde Divisie
More…
Netherlands - Hoofdklasse
More…
Netherlands - Eerste Klasse
More…
Netherlands - Youth Cup U19
More…
Netherlands - Eredivisie Women
More…
Netherlands - Eerste Klasse Women
More…
Netherlands - Women's Cup
More…
Nicaragua - Primera Division
More…
Northern Ireland - Premiership
More…
Northern Ireland - Premier Intermediate League
More…
Northern Ireland - Premiership Development League
More…
Northern Ireland - Irish Cup
More…
Oman - Professional League
More…
Palestine - West Bank League
More…
Panama - LPF
More…
Panama - Liga Nacional de Ascenso
More…
Paraguay - Division Profesional
More…
Peru - Primera División
More…
Portugal - Primeira Liga
More…
Portugal - Segunda Liga
More…
Portugal - Júniores U17
More…
Qatar - Stars League
More…
Qatar - Q League
More…
Romania - Liga I
More…
San Marino - Campionato
More…
Saudi Arabia - Pro League
More…
Saudi Arabia - Division 1
More…
Saudi Arabia - Division 2
More…
Saudi Arabia - Youth League
More…
Scotland - Championship
More…
Scotland - League One
More…
Scotland - League Two
More…
Scotland - Football League
More…
Scotland - Feeder Leagues
More…
Spain - Segunda División
More…
Spain - Segunda B
More…
Spain - Tercera Division
More…
Spain - División de Honor Juvenil
More…
Spain - 1ª Nacional Women
More…
St. Kitts and Nevis - Premier Division
More…
Sudan - Sudani Premier League
More…
Suriname - Topklasse
More…
Suriname - Hoofdklasse
More…
Switzerland - Super League
More…
Switzerland - Challenge League
More…
Syria - Premier League
More…
Tanzania - Ligi kuu Bara
More…
Trinidad and Tobago - T & T Pro League
More…
Turkey - 2. Lig
More…
Turkey - 3. Lig
More…
Turkey - Cup
More…
Turkey - U19 Elit Ligi
More…
Turkey - Bayanlar Ligi Women
More…
Turks and Caicos Islands - Premier League
More…
United Arab Emirates - Arabian Gulf League
More…
United Arab Emirates - Division 1
More…
United Arab Emirates - U21 League
More…
Uruguay - Primera División
More…
Venezuela - Primera División
More…
Venezuela - Segunda División
More…
Vietnam - Cup
More…
Wales - Premier League
More…
Wales - Feeder Leagues
More…
World - Arab Club Championship
More…
World - Other Competition Matches
More…
World - Other Competition Matches Youth
More…
World - Club Friendlies
More…
World - Club Friendlies Women
More…
World - The Atlantic Cup
More…
